just a shitcoin Price (SHITCOIN)
The live just a shitcoin (SHITCOIN) price today is $ 0, with a 6.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHITCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHITCOIN.
just a shitcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 133,922, with a circulating supply of 965.15M SHITCOIN. During the last 24 hours, SHITCOIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00376806, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SHITCOIN moved -0.90% in the last hour and +59.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 949.50.
The current Market Cap of just a shitcoin is $ 133.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 949.50. The circulating supply of SHITCOIN is 965.15M, with a total supply of 965148594.261798. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 133.92K.
-0.90%
+6.49%
+59.15%
+59.15%
In 2040, the price of just a shitcoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The address GaPbGp23pPuY9QBLPUjUEBn2MKEroTe9Q3M3f2Xpump corresponds to a token on the Solana blockchain, specifically an SPL (Solana Program Library) token. This address is likely the mint address for a specific token, which is used to identify the token on the Solana network. Based on the context and available information, this token appears to be associated with the pump.fun platform, as the address ends with "pump," which is a common identifier for tokens created via this platform. GaPbGp23pPuY9QBLPUjUEBn2MKEroTe9Q3M3f2Xpump is the mint address of an SPL token on the Solana blockchain. The mint address is a unique identifier for a token, storing metadata like total supply and mint authority. The "pump" in the address strongly suggests it was created on solanapump (commonly known as pump.fun), a popular Solana-based platform for launching meme coins and other tokens. Pump.fun allows users to create and trade tokens easily, often with a focus on community-driven or speculative projects like memecoins.
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What is the live trading price of just a shitcoin today?
The current trading price of just a shitcoin stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for SHITCOIN?
SHITCOIN recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for just a shitcoin?
In the last 24 hours, just a shitcoin has seen a price movement of 6.49%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has just a shitcoin traded in today?
Within the past day, just a shitcoin fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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