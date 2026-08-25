just a shitcoin Price Today

The live just a shitcoin (SHITCOIN) price today is $ 0, with a 6.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHITCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHITCOIN.

just a shitcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 133,922, with a circulating supply of 965.15M SHITCOIN. During the last 24 hours, SHITCOIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00376806, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHITCOIN moved -0.90% in the last hour and +59.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 949.50.

just a shitcoin (SHITCOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 133.92K$ 133.92K $ 133.92K Volume (24H) $ 949.50$ 949.50 $ 949.50 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 133.92K$ 133.92K $ 133.92K Circulation Supply 965.15M 965.15M 965.15M Total Supply 965,148,594.261798 965,148,594.261798 965,148,594.261798

The current Market Cap of just a shitcoin is $ 133.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 949.50. The circulating supply of SHITCOIN is 965.15M, with a total supply of 965148594.261798. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 133.92K.