What is Just a LOTTO about?

$LOTTO combines viral meme culture with solid tokenomics, ensuring that our community grows in both numbers and value. This is a meme coin that doesn’t just aim to entertain—it’s here to win! On the surface, $LOTTO may appear as yet another meme coin… But is it though!? NFT’s will become your ticket to an assortment of giveaways. The community-driven coin’s focal point is to uplift, inspire, encourage, and even motivate all Future #LottoBallers!

What is the live price of Just a LOTTO?

Just a LOTTO is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 12.72% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is $LOTTO today?

The price volatility of $LOTTO within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Just a LOTTO?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has $LOTTO generated?

In the last 24 hours, $LOTTO accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦6.8277846585103047728000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Just a LOTTO?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does $LOTTO compare to other NFT,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens?

Within the NFT,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, $LOTTO shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.