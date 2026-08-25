What is the real-time price of just a little guy today?

The live price of just a little guy stands at ₦, moving 4.83% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for LITTLEGUY?

LITTLEGUY has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is just a little guy showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is LITTLEGUY currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests LITTLEGUY is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of just a little guy?

With a market cap of ₦25546808.3104320584376000, just a little guy is ranked #7536, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has LITTLEGUY seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does just a little guy compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦12.458426166495314704000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence LITTLEGUY's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999626630.468324 tokens), category performance within Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.