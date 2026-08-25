Just A Coin Price Today

The live Just A Coin ($JAC) price today is $ 0, with a 6.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current $JAC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $JAC.

Just A Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 86,462, with a circulating supply of 951.19M $JAC. During the last 24 hours, $JAC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $JAC moved -1.26% in the last hour and -0.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Just A Coin ($JAC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 86.46K$ 86.46K $ 86.46K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 86.46K$ 86.46K $ 86.46K Circulation Supply 951.19M 951.19M 951.19M Total Supply 951,188,179.701349 951,188,179.701349 951,188,179.701349

The current Market Cap of Just A Coin is $ 86.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $JAC is 951.19M, with a total supply of 951188179.701349. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 86.46K.