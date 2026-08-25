How much is Just a Circle worth right now?

Just a Circle is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 10.72% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is CRCL going up or down today?

CRCL has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Solana Meme ecosystem.

How popular is Just a Circle today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling CRCL.

What makes Just a Circle different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,Solana Meme category and built on the -- network, CRCL offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much CRCL exists in the market?

There are 999782014.656444 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Just a Circle's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦5.7931586611107042248000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.