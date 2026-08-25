Juno Agent Price Today

The live Juno Agent (JUNO) price today is $ 0, with a 6.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current JUNO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JUNO.

Juno Agent currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 279,571, with a circulating supply of 98.88B JUNO. During the last 24 hours, JUNO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JUNO moved -0.07% in the last hour and +21.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Juno Agent (JUNO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 279.57K$ 279.57K $ 279.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 279.57K$ 279.57K $ 279.57K Circulation Supply 98.88B 98.88B 98.88B Total Supply 98,882,451,417.34547 98,882,451,417.34547 98,882,451,417.34547

The current Market Cap of Juno Agent is $ 279.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JUNO is 98.88B, with a total supply of 98882451417.34547. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 279.57K.