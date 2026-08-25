Junkcoin Price (JKC)
The live Junkcoin (JKC) price today is $ 0.01301764, with a 13.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current JKC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01301764 per JKC.
Junkcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 314,245, with a circulating supply of 24.14M JKC. During the last 24 hours, JKC traded between $ 0.01147965 (low) and $ 0.01371624 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.747856, while the all-time low was $ 0.00528168.
In short-term performance, JKC moved -1.46% in the last hour and +26.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.50K.
The current Market Cap of Junkcoin is $ 314.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.50K. The circulating supply of JKC is 24.14M, with a total supply of 24141370.073584. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 314.26K.
-1.46%
+13.71%
+26.40%
+26.40%
In 2040, the price of Junkcoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Junkcoin (JKC) is a community-driven blockchain and memecoin born in 2013 as one of the earliest forks of Litecoin.
Its 2013's baseline was "Designed to fail" and is now: "Designed to fail in 2013, failed to fail in 2024".
Originally created as a humorous experiment in the early days of crypto, Junkcoin has since evolved into a fully functional blockchain that enables secure value transfers, the creation of ordinals, and merge-mining alongside Litecoin.
Relaunched on November 2024 from its block zero of May 2013, Junkcoin celebrates the origins of memecoins while also providing a practical and efficient network.
As an ancestor of Dogecoin (via Luckycoin, which forked from Junkcoin), it embodies the experimental and chaotic nature of early crypto, proving that even “junk” can be valuable when powered by a passionate community!
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What is Junkcoin about?
Junkcoin (JKC) is a community-driven blockchain and memecoin that originated in 2013 as one of the earliest forks of Litecoin. Initially created as a humorous experiment in the early days of crypto, Junkcoin has evolved into a fully functional blockchain enabling secure value transfers, the creation of ordinals, and merge-mining alongside Litecoin.
What makes Junkcoin unique?
Junkcoin is unique as it was born from the experimental and chaotic nature of early crypto. It serves as an ancestor to Dogecoin via Luckycoin, which forked from Junkcoin, showcasing that even "junk" can become valuable when supported by a passionate community.
What's the history of Junkcoin?
Junkcoin was launched in 2013 with the baseline "Designed to fail." It relaunched in November 2024 from its original block zero of May 2013, celebrating its origins as a memecoin while providing a practical and efficient network.
What's next for Junkcoin?
With its relaunch in November 2024, Junkcoin continues to build on its legacy as a functional blockchain, offering secure transactions, ordinals creation, and merge-mining capabilities, all driven by its dedicated community.
What can Junkcoin be used for?
Junkcoin enables secure value transfers, the creation of ordinals, and supports merge-mining alongside Litecoin, making it a versatile and functional blockchain network.
What is the current price of Junkcoin?
The live price of Junkcoin (JKC) is ₦17.6785309034441636512000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is Junkcoin positioned in the market?
Junkcoin currently sits at market rank #4035, supported by a market capitalization of ₦426758609.37564805960000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of JKC?
The circulating supply of JKC is 24140213.823584 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of Junkcoin?
During the last 24 hours, Junkcoin traded within a range of ₦15.5898724565837427720000 (24-hour low) and ₦18.6272606032319971392000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is Junkcoin from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
Junkcoin reached an all-time high of ₦1015.62152643076152448000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦7.1727550540730094144000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is JKC trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for Junkcoin?
The current price movement of 13.71% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Proof of Work (PoW). Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
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