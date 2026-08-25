What is Junkcoin about?

Junkcoin (JKC) is a community-driven blockchain and memecoin that originated in 2013 as one of the earliest forks of Litecoin. Initially created as a humorous experiment in the early days of crypto, Junkcoin has evolved into a fully functional blockchain enabling secure value transfers, the creation of ordinals, and merge-mining alongside Litecoin.

What makes Junkcoin unique?

Junkcoin is unique as it was born from the experimental and chaotic nature of early crypto. It serves as an ancestor to Dogecoin via Luckycoin, which forked from Junkcoin, showcasing that even "junk" can become valuable when supported by a passionate community.

What's the history of Junkcoin?

Junkcoin was launched in 2013 with the baseline "Designed to fail." It relaunched in November 2024 from its original block zero of May 2013, celebrating its origins as a memecoin while providing a practical and efficient network.

What's next for Junkcoin?

With its relaunch in November 2024, Junkcoin continues to build on its legacy as a functional blockchain, offering secure transactions, ordinals creation, and merge-mining capabilities, all driven by its dedicated community.

What can Junkcoin be used for?

Junkcoin enables secure value transfers, the creation of ordinals, and supports merge-mining alongside Litecoin, making it a versatile and functional blockchain network.

What is the current price of Junkcoin?

The live price of Junkcoin (JKC) is ₦17.6785309034441636512000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Junkcoin positioned in the market?

Junkcoin currently sits at market rank #4035, supported by a market capitalization of ₦426758609.37564805960000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of JKC?

The circulating supply of JKC is 24140213.823584 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Junkcoin?

During the last 24 hours, Junkcoin traded within a range of ₦15.5898724565837427720000 (24-hour low) and ₦18.6272606032319971392000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Junkcoin from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Junkcoin reached an all-time high of ₦1015.62152643076152448000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦7.1727550540730094144000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is JKC trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Junkcoin?

The current price movement of 13.71% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Proof of Work (PoW). Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.