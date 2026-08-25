jungle bay memes Price Today

The live jungle bay memes (JBM) price today is $ 0, with a 1.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current JBM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JBM.

jungle bay memes currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 84,952, with a circulating supply of 93.24B JBM. During the last 24 hours, JBM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JBM moved -1.47% in the last hour and +28.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

jungle bay memes (JBM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 84.95K$ 84.95K $ 84.95K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 84.95K$ 84.95K $ 84.95K Circulation Supply 93.24B 93.24B 93.24B Total Supply 93,243,552,077.89908 93,243,552,077.89908 93,243,552,077.89908

The current Market Cap of jungle bay memes is $ 84.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JBM is 93.24B, with a total supply of 93243552077.89908. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 84.95K.