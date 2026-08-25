Juicebox Price Today

The live Juicebox (JBX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current JBX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JBX.

Juicebox currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 93,898, with a circulating supply of 1.82B JBX. During the last 24 hours, JBX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02278469, while the all-time low was $ 0.0.

In short-term performance, JBX moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Juicebox (JBX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 93.90K$ 93.90K $ 93.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 102.63K$ 102.63K $ 102.63K Circulation Supply 1.82B 1.82B 1.82B Total Supply 1,989,839,626.465439 1,989,839,626.465439 1,989,839,626.465439

The current Market Cap of Juicebox is $ 93.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JBX is 1.82B, with a total supply of 1989839626.465439. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 102.63K.