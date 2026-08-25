Juice Dollar Price Today

The live Juice Dollar (JUSD) price today is $ 0.999006, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current JUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999006 per JUSD.

Juice Dollar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 375,589, with a circulating supply of 375.96K JUSD. During the last 24 hours, JUSD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.002, while the all-time low was $ 0.99734.

In short-term performance, JUSD moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.17K.

Juice Dollar (JUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 375.59K$ 375.59K $ 375.59K Volume (24H) $ 4.17K$ 4.17K $ 4.17K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 375.59K$ 375.59K $ 375.59K Circulation Supply 375.96K 375.96K 375.96K Total Supply 375,962.59 375,962.59 375,962.59

The current Market Cap of Juice Dollar is $ 375.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.17K. The circulating supply of JUSD is 375.96K, with a total supply of 375962.59. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 375.59K.