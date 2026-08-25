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The live Juggernaut price today is 0.00186192 USD.JGN market cap is 270,572 USD. Track real-time JGN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Juggernaut price today is 0.00186192 USD.JGN market cap is 270,572 USD. Track real-time JGN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Juggernaut Price (JGN)

Unlisted

1 JGN to USD Live Price:

$0.00186192
$0.00186192$0.00186192
+0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Juggernaut (JGN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:18:00 (UTC+8)

Juggernaut Price Today

The live Juggernaut (JGN) price today is $ 0.00186192, with a 1.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current JGN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00186192 per JGN.

Juggernaut currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 270,572, with a circulating supply of 145.32M JGN. During the last 24 hours, JGN traded between $ 0.00183864 (low) and $ 0.00186733 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.83, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JGN moved 0.00% in the last hour and +19.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.31.

Juggernaut (JGN) Market Information

$ 270.57K
$ 270.57K$ 270.57K

$ 19.31
$ 19.31$ 19.31

$ 279.29K
$ 279.29K$ 279.29K

145.32M
145.32M 145.32M

150,000,000.0
150,000,000.0 150,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Juggernaut is $ 270.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.31. The circulating supply of JGN is 145.32M, with a total supply of 150000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 279.29K.

Juggernaut Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00183864
$ 0.00183864$ 0.00183864
24H Low
$ 0.00186733
$ 0.00186733$ 0.00186733
24H High

$ 0.00183864
$ 0.00183864$ 0.00183864

$ 0.00186733
$ 0.00186733$ 0.00186733

$ 5.83
$ 5.83$ 5.83

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

0.00%

+1.24%

+19.00%

+19.00%

Price Prediction for Juggernaut

Juggernaut (JGN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of JGN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Juggernaut (JGN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Juggernaut could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Juggernaut will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for JGN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Juggernaut Price Prediction.

What is Juggernaut (JGN)

Dynamically share value with stakeholders and create border-less accountability with custom JGN DeFi synthetics and NFT.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Juggernaut

What is today's price of Juggernaut (JGN)?

The live price is ₦2.5285697146134596736000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 1.24%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of JGN are in circulation?

The circulating supply of JGN is 145318750.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Juggernaut?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of JGN across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Juggernaut today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦367448743.67448279776000, positioning Juggernaut at rank #4205 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is JGN being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Juggernaut?

The recent price movement of 1.24% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Avalanche Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Juggernaut

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:18:00 (UTC+8)

Juggernaut (JGN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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