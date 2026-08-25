JPMorgan Chase xStock Price Today

The live JPMorgan Chase xStock (JPMX) price today is $ 358.44, with a 1.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current JPMX to USD conversion rate is $ 358.44 per JPMX.

JPMorgan Chase xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 375,337, with a circulating supply of 1.05K JPMX. During the last 24 hours, JPMX traded between $ 350.82 (low) and $ 368.34 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 368.86, while the all-time low was $ 263.62.

In short-term performance, JPMX moved -- in the last hour and +0.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 627.44.

JPMorgan Chase xStock (JPMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 375.34K$ 375.34K $ 375.34K Volume (24H) $ 627.44$ 627.44 $ 627.44 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 99.72M$ 99.72M $ 99.72M Circulation Supply 1.05K 1.05K 1.05K Total Supply 278,196.2170272167 278,196.2170272167 278,196.2170272167

The current Market Cap of JPMorgan Chase xStock is $ 375.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 627.44. The circulating supply of JPMX is 1.05K, with a total supply of 278196.2170272167. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.72M.