Joule Price Today

The live Joule (JOULE) price today is $ 0, with a 2.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current JOULE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JOULE.

Joule currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 299,233, with a circulating supply of 1.12B JOULE. During the last 24 hours, JOULE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.067035, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JOULE moved +0.17% in the last hour and +7.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 127.84.

Joule (JOULE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 299.23K$ 299.23K $ 299.23K Volume (24H) $ 127.84$ 127.84 $ 127.84 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 300.89K$ 300.89K $ 300.89K Circulation Supply 1.12B 1.12B 1.12B Total Supply 1,121,201,864.102094 1,121,201,864.102094 1,121,201,864.102094

The current Market Cap of Joule is $ 299.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 127.84. The circulating supply of JOULE is 1.12B, with a total supply of 1121201864.102094. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 300.89K.