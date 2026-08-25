What is Jorkin about?

Jorkin is a meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, inspired by a popular internet meme featuring an animated monkey. The meme, which features a simple, looping GIF of a cartoon monkey moving its arm, captures attention with its humorous and iconic simplicity. Jorkin aims to bring the fun and lighthearted nature of internet culture to the crypto world, fostering a community of meme enthusiasts and crypto holders who appreciate the quirky appeal of this character.

What is the current price of Jorkin?

Jorkin is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Jorkin is ₦10.8137395396386706984000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of JORKIN today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦25847397.8205251575848000, placing the asset at rank #7503 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Jorkin's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with JORKIN.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999578699.622137 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Jorkin fall under?

Jorkin is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact JORKIN's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables JORKIN to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.