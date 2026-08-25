Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live JOOCE Memecoin Index price today is 0.145876 USD.JMX market cap is 253,226 USD. Track real-time JMX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live JOOCE Memecoin Index price today is 0.145876 USD.JMX market cap is 253,226 USD. Track real-time JMX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About JMX

JMX Price Info

What is JMX

JMX Official Website

JMX Tokenomics

JMX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

JOOCE Memecoin Index Logo

JOOCE Memecoin Index Price (JMX)

Unlisted

1 JMX to USD Live Price:

$0.145868
$0.145868$0.145868
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:17:12 (UTC+8)

JOOCE Memecoin Index Price Today

The live JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX) price today is $ 0.145876, with a 0.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current JMX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.145876 per JMX.

JOOCE Memecoin Index currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 253,226, with a circulating supply of 1.74M JMX. During the last 24 hours, JMX traded between $ 0.145872 (low) and $ 0.1467 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.846862, while the all-time low was $ 0.110296.

In short-term performance, JMX moved -- in the last hour and +31.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 249.14.

JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX) Market Information

$ 253.23K
$ 253.23K$ 253.23K

$ 249.14
$ 249.14$ 249.14

$ 253.23K
$ 253.23K$ 253.23K

1.74M
1.74M 1.74M

1,735,920.813450771
1,735,920.813450771 1,735,920.813450771

The current Market Cap of JOOCE Memecoin Index is $ 253.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 249.14. The circulating supply of JMX is 1.74M, with a total supply of 1735920.813450771. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 253.23K.

JOOCE Memecoin Index Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.145872
$ 0.145872$ 0.145872
24H Low
$ 0.1467
$ 0.1467$ 0.1467
24H High

$ 0.145872
$ 0.145872$ 0.145872

$ 0.1467
$ 0.1467$ 0.1467

$ 0.846862
$ 0.846862$ 0.846862

$ 0.110296
$ 0.110296$ 0.110296

--

-0.55%

+31.67%

+31.67%

Price Prediction for JOOCE Memecoin Index

JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of JMX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of JOOCE Memecoin Index could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price JOOCE Memecoin Index will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for JMX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking JOOCE Memecoin Index Price Prediction.

What is JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX)

The JOOCE platform provides access to the JOOCE Memecoin Index ($JMX) that offers multi-chain exposure to the top memecoins in crypto through a single token. The composition of the JOOCE Memecoin Index is managed by the $JOOCE token holders. $JOOCE holders can lock their tokens to acquire voting power (VP) and then use that VP to vote for their favorite memecoins. The more votes a memecoin gets the greater its weight will be in the next rebalancing.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemBase MemeMeme

About JOOCE Memecoin Index

About JOOCE Memecoin Index The JOOCE platform provides access to the JOOCE Memecoin Index ($JMX), which offers multi-chain exposure to the top memecoins in crypto through a single token. The composition of the JOOCE Memecoin Index is managed by the $JOOCE token holders, who can lock their tokens to acquire voting power (VP) and then use that VP to vote for their favorite memecoins. The more votes a memecoin receives, the greater its weight will be in the next rebalancing.

What is JOOCE Memecoin Index's current price?

JOOCE Memecoin Index trades at ₦198.10606024370168608000, reflecting a price movement of -0.55% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of JMX?

With a market cap of ₦343892108.44327787408000, JMX is ranked #4278 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does JOOCE Memecoin Index generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of JMX?

There are 1735920.813450771 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

JOOCE Memecoin Index fluctuated between ₦198.10062806677762176000 and ₦199.225088690058936000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does JOOCE Memecoin Index compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦1150.07605356673954096000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence JMX?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Index,Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does JMX behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About JOOCE Memecoin Index

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:17:12 (UTC+8)

JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about JOOCE Memecoin Index

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$3.3243
$3.3243$3.3243

+3,224.30%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7134
$0.7134$0.7134

+93.33%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.4029
$3.4029$3.4029

-14.92%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5170
$0.5170$0.5170

+1.81%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7134
$0.7134$0.7134

+93.33%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.064146
$0.064146$0.064146

+73.23%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.21146
$0.21146$0.21146

+18.95%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.041244
$0.041244$0.041244

+13.87%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.087792
$0.087792$0.087792

+14.21%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage