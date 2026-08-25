JOOCE Memecoin Index Price Today

The live JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX) price today is $ 0.145876, with a 0.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current JMX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.145876 per JMX.

JOOCE Memecoin Index currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 253,226, with a circulating supply of 1.74M JMX. During the last 24 hours, JMX traded between $ 0.145872 (low) and $ 0.1467 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.846862, while the all-time low was $ 0.110296.

In short-term performance, JMX moved -- in the last hour and +31.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 249.14.

JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 253.23K$ 253.23K $ 253.23K Volume (24H) $ 249.14$ 249.14 $ 249.14 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 253.23K$ 253.23K $ 253.23K Circulation Supply 1.74M 1.74M 1.74M Total Supply 1,735,920.813450771 1,735,920.813450771 1,735,920.813450771

The current Market Cap of JOOCE Memecoin Index is $ 253.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 249.14. The circulating supply of JMX is 1.74M, with a total supply of 1735920.813450771. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 253.23K.