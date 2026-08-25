JOOCE Memecoin Index Price (JMX)
The live JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX) price today is $ 0.145876, with a 0.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current JMX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.145876 per JMX.
JOOCE Memecoin Index currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 253,226, with a circulating supply of 1.74M JMX. During the last 24 hours, JMX traded between $ 0.145872 (low) and $ 0.1467 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.846862, while the all-time low was $ 0.110296.
In short-term performance, JMX moved -- in the last hour and +31.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 249.14.
The current Market Cap of JOOCE Memecoin Index is $ 253.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 249.14. The circulating supply of JMX is 1.74M, with a total supply of 1735920.813450771. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 253.23K.
--
-0.55%
+31.67%
+31.67%
In 2040, the price of JOOCE Memecoin Index could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The JOOCE platform provides access to the JOOCE Memecoin Index ($JMX) that offers multi-chain exposure to the top memecoins in crypto through a single token. The composition of the JOOCE Memecoin Index is managed by the $JOOCE token holders. $JOOCE holders can lock their tokens to acquire voting power (VP) and then use that VP to vote for their favorite memecoins. The more votes a memecoin gets the greater its weight will be in the next rebalancing.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
About JOOCE Memecoin Index The JOOCE platform provides access to the JOOCE Memecoin Index ($JMX), which offers multi-chain exposure to the top memecoins in crypto through a single token. The composition of the JOOCE Memecoin Index is managed by the $JOOCE token holders, who can lock their tokens to acquire voting power (VP) and then use that VP to vote for their favorite memecoins. The more votes a memecoin receives, the greater its weight will be in the next rebalancing.
What is JOOCE Memecoin Index's current price?
JOOCE Memecoin Index trades at ₦198.10606024370168608000, reflecting a price movement of -0.55% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of JMX?
With a market cap of ₦343892108.44327787408000, JMX is ranked #4278 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does JOOCE Memecoin Index generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of JMX?
There are 1735920.813450771 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
JOOCE Memecoin Index fluctuated between ₦198.10062806677762176000 and ₦199.225088690058936000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does JOOCE Memecoin Index compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦1150.07605356673954096000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence JMX?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Index,Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does JMX behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.