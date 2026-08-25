Johnny Suede Price Today

The live Johnny Suede (SUEDE) price today is $ 0, with a 10.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUEDE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SUEDE.

Johnny Suede currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 134,041, with a circulating supply of 465.16M SUEDE. During the last 24 hours, SUEDE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01862118, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SUEDE moved -1.26% in the last hour and +31.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 481.23.

Johnny Suede (SUEDE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 134.04K$ 134.04K $ 134.04K Volume (24H) $ 481.23$ 481.23 $ 481.23 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 141.64K$ 141.64K $ 141.64K Circulation Supply 465.16M 465.16M 465.16M Total Supply 465,163,369.981337 465,163,369.981337 465,163,369.981337

The current Market Cap of Johnny Suede is $ 134.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 481.23. The circulating supply of SUEDE is 465.16M, with a total supply of 465163369.981337. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 141.64K.