Johnny Suede Price (SUEDE)
The live Johnny Suede (SUEDE) price today is $ 0, with a 10.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUEDE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SUEDE.
Johnny Suede currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 134,041, with a circulating supply of 465.16M SUEDE. During the last 24 hours, SUEDE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01862118, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SUEDE moved -1.26% in the last hour and +31.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 481.23.
The current Market Cap of Johnny Suede is $ 134.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 481.23. The circulating supply of SUEDE is 465.16M, with a total supply of 465163369.981337. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 141.64K.
-1.26%
+10.77%
+31.20%
+31.20%
In 2040, the price of Johnny Suede could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Enter Suede — the first-ever on-chain, music-generative AI integrated with blockchain technology. Suede is not just a project; it’s a revolution that seeks to address the industry’s deep-rooted issues while offering a futuristic solution for both artists and fans alike. By combining artificial intelligence with blockchain, Suede promises to transform how music is created, owned, and monetized. But how exactly does it do this? The Challenge: Unfair Music Industry Practices For decades, musicians have been at the mercy of large corporations — whether it’s record labels, streaming platforms, or rights management organizations. The reality for many artists, particularly independent creators, has been the same: unfair contracts, exploitative royalty systems, and a lack of transparency in how revenue is distributed. A prominent example is Mahalia, who struggles with financial stability due to a contract signed in her youth, relinquishing ownership of her music. Similarly, Taylor Swift famously had to re-record her entire discography after losing control of her own music rights. These stories aren’t isolated; they reflect a systemic issue that leaves artists without control over their creative outputs and revenue streams. Additionally, issues like hidden fees, sampled music without royalties, and industry middlemen contribute to a broken system. Even major creators like George Clinton often see their work sampled in popular music, without receiving the royalties they deserve. Suede aims to change all of this. Suede’s Disruptive Technology: Blockchain and AI At the core of Suede’s mission is its unique integration of blockchain and AI, offering a transparent, secure, and artist-friendly way to create, distribute, and profit from music.
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What is the live trading price of Johnny Suede today?
The current trading price of Johnny Suede stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for SUEDE?
SUEDE recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Johnny Suede?
In the last 24 hours, Johnny Suede has seen a price movement of 10.76%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Johnny Suede traded in today?
Within the past day, Johnny Suede fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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