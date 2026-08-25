Joel Price Today

The live Joel (JOEL) price today is $ 0, with a 5.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current JOEL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JOEL.

Joel currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,364.79, with a circulating supply of 3.87B JOEL. During the last 24 hours, JOEL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JOEL moved -1.26% in the last hour and +37.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Joel (JOEL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.36K$ 17.36K $ 17.36K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.36K$ 17.36K $ 17.36K Circulation Supply 3.87B 3.87B 3.87B Total Supply 3,867,091,298.0 3,867,091,298.0 3,867,091,298.0

The current Market Cap of Joel is $ 17.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JOEL is 3.87B, with a total supply of 3867091298.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.36K.