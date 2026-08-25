About JinPeng JinPeng (JIN) is a Memecoin developed in the Poitifi area with the main purpose of elevating the matter of politics in a funny and amusing way while also trying to mock the wrong politics that always put people's lives and interests at risk. The functionality of the JIN token remains in being a tokenised meme resembling China's president to put the main focus on the wrong politics taken to action by the guy himself!

What is the current price of JinPeng?

The live price of JinPeng (JIN) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is JinPeng positioned in the market?

JinPeng currently sits at market rank #8090, supported by a market capitalization of ₦16831844.6471748784144000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of JIN?

The circulating supply of JIN is 852586300.6383678 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of JinPeng?

During the last 24 hours, JinPeng traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is JinPeng from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

JinPeng reached an all-time high of ₦1.9481687711618074032000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is JIN trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for JinPeng?

The current price movement of -0.52% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,PolitiFi. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.