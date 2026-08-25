Jim Price (JIM)
The live Jim (JIM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current JIM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JIM.
Jim currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 222,657, with a circulating supply of 235.83B JIM. During the last 24 hours, JIM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, JIM moved -- in the last hour and +2.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Jim is $ 222.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JIM is 235.83B, with a total supply of 298312106234.6553. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 281.64K.
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--
+2.27%
+2.27%
In 2040, the price of Jim could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about?
RoastHimJim is an AI bot built on top of Twitter.com. It is built to provide a fun way for people to harmlessly roast others online while making sure ethical responses are still being generated.
What makes your project unique?
Combining the (roasting + meme) culture of Crypto Twitter (CT) and twitter users, anyone can tag RoastHimJim on tweets they will like for Jim to responsd to. Jim will generate a funny roast in response to the tweet.
History of your project.
The project was born out of a need for a large community of people that love having a good time with their community. Devs that were previously well versed with Twitter bots came together the new phenomenon that could soon be used across platform on all social networks and apps.
What’s next for your project?
RoastHimJim intends to challenge the boundaries of AI. First will be improvement of the bot that we already have. The road map is to increase the functionality to all social platforms eg. Discord, Telegram etc
What can your token be used for?
Other than holders being able to support the project and the innovation behind the AI. They can join in the ever-lasting Meme culture of CT. The team also intends to burn the tokens per tweet (summoning of the bot). A certain amount of jim tokens will be burnt per trigger of the bot, leading to the token being deflationary.
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What is Jim about?
RoastHimJim is an AI bot built on Twitter, designed to provide a fun way for people to roast others online while ensuring ethical responses are generated.
What makes Jim unique?
RoastHimJim combines the roasting and meme culture of Crypto Twitter (CT) and Twitter users, allowing anyone to tag Jim on tweets they want roasted. Jim then generates a funny roast in response to the tweet.
What's the history of Jim?
The project was born out of a need for a large community of people who love having a good time with their community. Developers well-versed with Twitter bots came together to create this new phenomenon, which could soon be used across all social networks and apps.
What's next for Jim?
RoastHimJim aims to challenge the boundaries of AI. The immediate focus is on improving the existing bot. The roadmap includes expanding its functionality to all social platforms, such as Discord and Telegram.
What can Jim be used for?
Other than supporting the project and its AI innovation, holders can join the ever-lasting meme culture of CT. The team also plans to burn tokens per tweet summoning the bot, making the token deflationary.
What is the current price of Jim?
The live price of Jim (JIM) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is Jim positioned in the market?
Jim currently sits at market rank #4261, supported by a market capitalization of ₦302378054.34534732456000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of JIM?
The circulating supply of JIM is 235834194287.65527 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of Jim?
During the last 24 hours, Jim traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is Jim from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
Jim reached an all-time high of ₦, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is JIM trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for Jim?
The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
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