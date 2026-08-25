What is Jim about?

RoastHimJim is an AI bot built on Twitter, designed to provide a fun way for people to roast others online while ensuring ethical responses are generated.

What makes Jim unique?

RoastHimJim combines the roasting and meme culture of Crypto Twitter (CT) and Twitter users, allowing anyone to tag Jim on tweets they want roasted. Jim then generates a funny roast in response to the tweet.

What's the history of Jim?

The project was born out of a need for a large community of people who love having a good time with their community. Developers well-versed with Twitter bots came together to create this new phenomenon, which could soon be used across all social networks and apps.

What's next for Jim?

RoastHimJim aims to challenge the boundaries of AI. The immediate focus is on improving the existing bot. The roadmap includes expanding its functionality to all social platforms, such as Discord and Telegram.

What can Jim be used for?

Other than supporting the project and its AI innovation, holders can join the ever-lasting meme culture of CT. The team also plans to burn tokens per tweet summoning the bot, making the token deflationary.

What is the current price of Jim?

The live price of Jim (JIM) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Jim positioned in the market?

Jim currently sits at market rank #4261, supported by a market capitalization of ₦302378054.34534732456000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of JIM?

The circulating supply of JIM is 235834194287.65527 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Jim?

During the last 24 hours, Jim traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Jim from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Jim reached an all-time high of ₦, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is JIM trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Jim?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.