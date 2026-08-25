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The live Jim price today is 0 USD.JIM market cap is 222,657 USD. Track real-time JIM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Jim price today is 0 USD.JIM market cap is 222,657 USD. Track real-time JIM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Jim Price (JIM)

Unlisted

1 JIM to USD Live Price:

$0.000000944125
$0.000000944125$0.000000944125
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Jim (JIM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:14:47 (UTC+8)

Jim Price Today

The live Jim (JIM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current JIM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JIM.

Jim currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 222,657, with a circulating supply of 235.83B JIM. During the last 24 hours, JIM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JIM moved -- in the last hour and +2.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Jim (JIM) Market Information

$ 222.66K
$ 222.66K$ 222.66K

--
----

$ 281.64K
$ 281.64K$ 281.64K

235.83B
235.83B 235.83B

298,312,106,234.6553
298,312,106,234.6553 298,312,106,234.6553

The current Market Cap of Jim is $ 222.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JIM is 235.83B, with a total supply of 298312106234.6553. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 281.64K.

Jim Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+2.27%

+2.27%

Price Prediction for Jim

Jim (JIM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of JIM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Jim (JIM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Jim could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Jim will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for JIM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Jim Price Prediction.

What is Jim (JIM)

What is the project about?

RoastHimJim is an AI bot built on top of Twitter.com. It is built to provide a fun way for people to harmlessly roast others online while making sure ethical responses are still being generated. 

What makes your project unique?

Combining the (roasting + meme) culture of Crypto Twitter (CT) and twitter users, anyone can tag RoastHimJim on tweets they will like for Jim to responsd to. Jim will generate a funny roast in response to the tweet.

History of your project.

The project was born out of a need for a large community of people that love having a good time with their community. Devs that were previously well versed with Twitter bots came together the new phenomenon that could soon be used across platform on all social networks and apps. 

What’s next for your project?

RoastHimJim intends to challenge the boundaries of AI. First will be improvement of the bot that we already have. The road map is to increase the functionality to all social platforms eg. Discord, Telegram etc

What can your token be used for?

Other than holders being able to support the project and the innovation behind the AI. They can join in the ever-lasting Meme culture of CT. The team also intends to burn the tokens per tweet (summoning of the bot). A certain amount of jim tokens will be burnt per trigger of the bot, leading to the token being deflationary.

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Jim (JIM) Resource

Official Website

About Jim

What is Jim about?

RoastHimJim is an AI bot built on Twitter, designed to provide a fun way for people to roast others online while ensuring ethical responses are generated.

What makes Jim unique?

RoastHimJim combines the roasting and meme culture of Crypto Twitter (CT) and Twitter users, allowing anyone to tag Jim on tweets they want roasted. Jim then generates a funny roast in response to the tweet.

What's the history of Jim?

The project was born out of a need for a large community of people who love having a good time with their community. Developers well-versed with Twitter bots came together to create this new phenomenon, which could soon be used across all social networks and apps.

What's next for Jim?

RoastHimJim aims to challenge the boundaries of AI. The immediate focus is on improving the existing bot. The roadmap includes expanding its functionality to all social platforms, such as Discord and Telegram.

What can Jim be used for?

Other than supporting the project and its AI innovation, holders can join the ever-lasting meme culture of CT. The team also plans to burn tokens per tweet summoning the bot, making the token deflationary.

What is the current price of Jim?

The live price of Jim (JIM) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Jim positioned in the market?

Jim currently sits at market rank #4261, supported by a market capitalization of ₦302378054.34534732456000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of JIM?

The circulating supply of JIM is 235834194287.65527 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Jim?

During the last 24 hours, Jim traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Jim from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Jim reached an all-time high of ₦, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is JIM trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Jim?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Jim

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:14:47 (UTC+8)

Jim (JIM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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