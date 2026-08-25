What is JHH about?

JHH is a fan-created memecoin on the Solana blockchain that pays tribute to Jen-Hsun Huang, the visionary co-founder and CEO of Nvidia. This project is purely for entertainment and community engagement, celebrating Huang’s impact on tech and AI while incorporating the fun and creative nature of meme culture. The token combines the admiration for a tech leader with the decentralized, fast, and low-fee benefits of the Solana network. Importantly, JHH has no official connection to Huang or Nvidia, serving solely as an unofficial homage within the crypto community.

What is the live price of JHH?

JHH is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 6.23% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is JHH today?

The price volatility of JHH within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for JHH?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has JHH generated?

In the last 24 hours, JHH accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for JHH?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does JHH compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Meme tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme category, JHH shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.