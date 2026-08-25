How much is JESUS ON SOL worth right now?

JESUS ON SOL is currently trading at ₦18.902210238243512696000, with a price movement of 7.07% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is JESUS going up or down today?

JESUS has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme ecosystem.

How popular is JESUS ON SOL today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling JESUS.

What makes JESUS ON SOL different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme category and built on the -- network, JESUS offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much JESUS exists in the market?

There are 6999335.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is JESUS ON SOL's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦391.15883790379253848000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦4.4867472717578555864000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.