Jester Price Today

The live Jester (JEST) price today is $ 0.599609, with a 3.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current JEST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.599609 per JEST.

Jester currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 596,610, with a circulating supply of 995.00K JEST. During the last 24 hours, JEST traded between $ 0.5921 (low) and $ 0.644715 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 15.79, while the all-time low was $ 0.457908.

In short-term performance, JEST moved -- in the last hour and +23.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.36K.

Jester (JEST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 596.61K$ 596.61K $ 596.61K Volume (24H) $ 3.36K$ 3.36K $ 3.36K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 596.61K$ 596.61K $ 596.61K Circulation Supply 995.00K 995.00K 995.00K Total Supply 995,000.0 995,000.0 995,000.0

The current Market Cap of Jester is $ 596.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.36K. The circulating supply of JEST is 995.00K, with a total supply of 995000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 596.61K.