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The live Jester price today is 0.599609 USD.JEST market cap is 596,610 USD. Track real-time JEST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Jester price today is 0.599609 USD.JEST market cap is 596,610 USD. Track real-time JEST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Jester Price (JEST)

Unlisted

1 JEST to USD Live Price:

$0.599609
$0.599609$0.599609
-0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Jester (JEST) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:13:49 (UTC+8)

Jester Price Today

The live Jester (JEST) price today is $ 0.599609, with a 3.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current JEST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.599609 per JEST.

Jester currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 596,610, with a circulating supply of 995.00K JEST. During the last 24 hours, JEST traded between $ 0.5921 (low) and $ 0.644715 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 15.79, while the all-time low was $ 0.457908.

In short-term performance, JEST moved -- in the last hour and +23.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.36K.

Jester (JEST) Market Information

$ 596.61K
$ 596.61K$ 596.61K

$ 3.36K
$ 3.36K$ 3.36K

$ 596.61K
$ 596.61K$ 596.61K

995.00K
995.00K 995.00K

995,000.0
995,000.0 995,000.0

The current Market Cap of Jester is $ 596.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.36K. The circulating supply of JEST is 995.00K, with a total supply of 995000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 596.61K.

Jester Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.5921
$ 0.5921$ 0.5921
24H Low
$ 0.644715
$ 0.644715$ 0.644715
24H High

$ 0.5921
$ 0.5921$ 0.5921

$ 0.644715
$ 0.644715$ 0.644715

$ 15.79
$ 15.79$ 15.79

$ 0.457908
$ 0.457908$ 0.457908

--

-3.82%

+23.38%

+23.38%

Price Prediction for Jester

Jester (JEST) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of JEST in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Jester (JEST) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Jester could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Jester will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for JEST price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Jester Price Prediction.

What is Jester (JEST)

Jester is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project centered around a meticulously developed algorithm. Since November 2023, a signal bot has been operational, generating trading signals to assist users in making informed decisions. The project aims to launch an auto-trading service, starting with the JEST fund, followed by private user access, expected to go live in late Q3-Q4 2024. Jester focuses on providing advanced trading solutions through its innovative algorithms, leveraging technology to optimize performance and user experience.

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Jester (JEST) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemMeme

About Jester

What is Jester about?

Jester is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project centered around a meticulously developed algorithm. Since November 2023, a signal bot has been operational, generating trading signals to assist users in making informed decisions. The project aims to launch an auto-trading service, starting with the JEST fund, followed by private user access, expected to go live in late Q3-Q4 2024. Jester focuses on providing advanced trading solutions through its innovative algorithms, leveraging technology to optimize performance and user experience.

What is the current price of Jester?

Jester is priced at ₦814.29554331532071272000, shifting -3.82% today.

How fast is the JEST community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Jester's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is JEST's trading volume today?

It generated ₦-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does JEST compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₦21443.5184077439032000 and ATL is ₦621.85931773611116064000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 995000.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Jester

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:13:49 (UTC+8)

Jester (JEST) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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