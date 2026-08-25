JellfFishCoin Price Today

The live JellfFishCoin (JELLYFC) price today is $ 0, with a 1.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current JELLYFC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JELLYFC.

JellfFishCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 166,601, with a circulating supply of 999.95M JELLYFC. During the last 24 hours, JELLYFC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JELLYFC moved -1.26% in the last hour and +23.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 765.86.

JellfFishCoin (JELLYFC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 166.60K$ 166.60K $ 166.60K Volume (24H) $ 765.86$ 765.86 $ 765.86 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 166.60K$ 166.60K $ 166.60K Circulation Supply 999.95M 999.95M 999.95M Total Supply 999,950,075.95459 999,950,075.95459 999,950,075.95459

The current Market Cap of JellfFishCoin is $ 166.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 765.86. The circulating supply of JELLYFC is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999950075.95459. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 166.60K.