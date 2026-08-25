Jeff The Groundhog Price Today

The live Jeff The Groundhog (JEFF) price today is $ 0, with a 5.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current JEFF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JEFF.

Jeff The Groundhog currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,966.72, with a circulating supply of 983.71M JEFF. During the last 24 hours, JEFF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JEFF moved -0.38% in the last hour and -25.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Jeff The Groundhog (JEFF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.97K$ 14.97K $ 14.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.97K$ 14.97K $ 14.97K Circulation Supply 983.71M 983.71M 983.71M Total Supply 983,711,315.225608 983,711,315.225608 983,711,315.225608

The current Market Cap of Jeff The Groundhog is $ 14.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JEFF is 983.71M, with a total supply of 983711315.225608. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.97K.