Jeeteroo Price Today

The live Jeeteroo (JEET) price today is $ 0, with a 1.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current JEET to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JEET.

Jeeteroo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 44,405, with a circulating supply of 383.55M JEET. During the last 24 hours, JEET traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00139124, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JEET moved -0.95% in the last hour and +20.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 184.20.

Jeeteroo (JEET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 44.41K$ 44.41K $ 44.41K Volume (24H) $ 184.20$ 184.20 $ 184.20 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 115.70K$ 115.70K $ 115.70K Circulation Supply 383.55M 383.55M 383.55M Total Supply 999,390,795.0 999,390,795.0 999,390,795.0

The current Market Cap of Jeeteroo is $ 44.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 184.20. The circulating supply of JEET is 383.55M, with a total supply of 999390795.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.70K.