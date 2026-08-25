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The live Jeeteroo price today is 0 USD.JEET market cap is 44,405 USD. Track real-time JEET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Jeeteroo price today is 0 USD.JEET market cap is 44,405 USD. Track real-time JEET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Jeeteroo Price (JEET)

Unlisted

1 JEET to USD Live Price:

$0.00011403
$0.00011403$0.00011403
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Jeeteroo (JEET) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:12:22 (UTC+8)

Jeeteroo Price Today

The live Jeeteroo (JEET) price today is $ 0, with a 1.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current JEET to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JEET.

Jeeteroo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 44,405, with a circulating supply of 383.55M JEET. During the last 24 hours, JEET traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00139124, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JEET moved -0.95% in the last hour and +20.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 184.20.

Jeeteroo (JEET) Market Information

$ 44.41K
$ 44.41K$ 44.41K

$ 184.20
$ 184.20$ 184.20

$ 115.70K
$ 115.70K$ 115.70K

383.55M
383.55M 383.55M

999,390,795.0
999,390,795.0 999,390,795.0

The current Market Cap of Jeeteroo is $ 44.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 184.20. The circulating supply of JEET is 383.55M, with a total supply of 999390795.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.70K.

Jeeteroo Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00139124
$ 0.00139124$ 0.00139124

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.95%

+1.94%

+20.18%

+20.18%

Price Prediction for Jeeteroo

Jeeteroo (JEET) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of JEET in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Jeeteroo (JEET) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Jeeteroo could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Jeeteroo will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for JEET price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Jeeteroo Price Prediction.

What is Jeeteroo (JEET)

Jeeteroo, powered by the Jeetamoto Protocol, is decentralized cultural infrastructure that merges MPN Mining, NFT Nodes, and Liquidity Incentives through the innovative Proof of Jeet (PoJ) consensus mechanism. Combining the strengths of Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS), it ensures a fair, community-driven token emission system rooted in the visionary principles of Satoshi Nakamoto and Leemon Baird. It stands as the first Decentralized Cultural Infrastructure coin to unite next-generation NFT-powered staking with on-chain mining in a vibrant, hybrid blockchain ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Jeeteroo

How much is Jeeteroo worth right now?

Jeeteroo is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 1.94% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is JEET going up or down today?

JEET has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Hedera Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club ecosystem.

How popular is Jeeteroo today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling JEET.

What makes Jeeteroo different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,Hedera Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club category and built on the -- network, JEET offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much JEET exists in the market?

There are 383545046.6505606 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Jeeteroo's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦1.8893654559588111392000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Jeeteroo

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:12:22 (UTC+8)

Jeeteroo (JEET) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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