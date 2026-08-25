Jaypeggers Price Today

The live Jaypeggers (JAY) price today is $ 6.46, with a 1.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current JAY to USD conversion rate is $ 6.46 per JAY.

Jaypeggers currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 174,010, with a circulating supply of 26.95K JAY. During the last 24 hours, JAY traded between $ 6.33 (low) and $ 6.46 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 12.16, while the all-time low was $ 3.12.

In short-term performance, JAY moved -- in the last hour and +28.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 229.46.

Jaypeggers (JAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 174.01K$ 174.01K $ 174.01K Volume (24H) $ 229.46$ 229.46 $ 229.46 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 174.01K$ 174.01K $ 174.01K Circulation Supply 26.95K 26.95K 26.95K Total Supply 26,950.28427605219 26,950.28427605219 26,950.28427605219

The current Market Cap of Jaypeggers is $ 174.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 229.46. The circulating supply of JAY is 26.95K, with a total supply of 26950.28427605219. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 174.01K.