What is Javsphere about?

Javsphere offers decentralized leverage trading on a range of assets, including stocks, crypto, and forex, with up to 150x leverage. Traders benefit from a simple and intuitive UI, while liquidity providers can earn real cashflow in BTC, ETH, or stablecoins through trading fees and liquidations.

What makes Javsphere unique?

The platform enables high-leverage trading and provides opportunities to earn yield by supporting the ecosystem as a liquidity provider.

Which blockchain network does Javsphere run on?

Javsphere operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of JAV?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 0.95% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Javsphere belong to?

Javsphere falls under the Perpetuals,Base Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare JAV with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Javsphere?

Its market capitalization is ₦117883671.42911980832000, placing the asset at rank #5640. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of JAV is currently circulating?

There are 300415419.8302057 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Javsphere today?

Over the past day, JAV generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Javsphere fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.