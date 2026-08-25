Which blockchain network does Jason Derulo run on?

Jason Derulo operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of JASON?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 10.35% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Jason Derulo belong to?

Jason Derulo falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Parody Meme,Celebrity-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare JASON with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Jason Derulo?

Its market capitalization is ₦60374572.37828186856000, placing the asset at rank #6455. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of JASON is currently circulating?

There are 999821814.305554 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Jason Derulo today?

Over the past day, JASON generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Jason Derulo fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.