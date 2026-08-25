What is the current trading price of Jarvis?

Jarvis (JARVIS) is currently priced at ₦20.8246304907852552224000 NGN, reflecting a price movement of 7.87% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Jarvis's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Derivatives,Synthetic Issuer,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Synthetic sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in JARVIS?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Jarvis's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #3282 with a market capitalization of ₦876197915.45349567128000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about JARVIS?

With 42000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Jarvis's recent performance?

The price range between ₦18.748479631292492440000 and ₦21.6448213041074167384000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Jarvis stack up against similar assets?

Against other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Derivatives,Synthetic Issuer,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Synthetic tokens, JARVIS continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.