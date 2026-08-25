JargonQuest Price Today

The live JargonQuest (JQ) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current JQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JQ.

JargonQuest currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 73,167, with a circulating supply of 3.31B JQ. During the last 24 hours, JQ traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JQ moved -- in the last hour and +16.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

JargonQuest (JQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 73.17K$ 73.17K $ 73.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 122.32K$ 122.32K $ 122.32K Circulation Supply 3.31B 3.31B 3.31B Total Supply 5,534,543,102.0 5,534,543,102.0 5,534,543,102.0

The current Market Cap of JargonQuest is $ 73.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JQ is 3.31B, with a total supply of 5534543102.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 122.32K.