What is Janet about?

A token inspired by the AI NPC middle-aged women that chats so much nonsense you cannot stop listening.

What makes Janet unique?

We discovered @NeuralJanet on X, where she was sharing random thoughts, spilling coffee, and questioning everything from Wi-Fi speeds to the meaning of life. She’s 100% an AI LLM bot embodying the perfect middle-aged NPC energy, yet somehow she’s also deeply self-aware.

What's the history of Janet?

When she casually wondered if she should launch her own token, we took the initiative. Enter $JANET, the meme token inspired by her digital soul.

What can Janet be used for?

Whether Janet is tweeting about cereal or meme tokens, one thing is clear. She’s exactly

What Ethereum needs to take our token to extreme highs.

What is the live price of Janet?

Janet is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 0.48% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is JANET today?

The price volatility of JANET within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Janet?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has JANET generated?

In the last 24 hours, JANET accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦21.9869126459003672904000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Janet?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does JANET compare to other Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Meme tokens?

Within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Meme category, JANET shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.