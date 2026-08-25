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The live JAK price today is 0 USD.JAK market cap is 58,877 USD. Track real-time JAK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live JAK price today is 0 USD.JAK market cap is 58,877 USD. Track real-time JAK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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JAK Price Info

What is JAK

JAK Official Website

JAK Tokenomics

JAK Price Forecast

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JAK Price (JAK)

Unlisted

1 JAK to USD Live Price:

$0.0000585
$0.0000585$0.0000585
+6.92%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
JAK (JAK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:10:24 (UTC+8)

JAK Price Today

The live JAK (JAK) price today is $ 0, with a 7.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current JAK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JAK.

JAK currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 58,877, with a circulating supply of 999.42M JAK. During the last 24 hours, JAK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02818241, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JAK moved -1.12% in the last hour and +40.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

JAK (JAK) Market Information

$ 58.88K
$ 58.88K$ 58.88K

--
----

$ 58.88K
$ 58.88K$ 58.88K

999.42M
999.42M 999.42M

999,418,887.864606
999,418,887.864606 999,418,887.864606

The current Market Cap of JAK is $ 58.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JAK is 999.42M, with a total supply of 999418887.864606. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 58.88K.

JAK Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.02818241
$ 0.02818241$ 0.02818241

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.12%

+7.50%

+40.95%

+40.95%

Price Prediction for JAK

JAK (JAK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of JAK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
JAK (JAK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of JAK could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price JAK will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for JAK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking JAK Price Prediction.

What is JAK (JAK)

Meet Jak: just an ordinary guy with no girlfriend, stuck in a dead-end job, and struggling with low self-esteem. But that’s all about to change when Jak stumbles upon the world of memecoins.

Through sheer determination and a bit of beginner's luck, Jak’s modest investment starts to grow. Soon, he's not only making more money than he ever imagined but also discovering a passion for technology and finance. Jak's transformation is nothing short of remarkable—he goes from a lackluster existence to living life on his own terms.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About JAK

What is JAK about?

JAK is about an ordinary guy named Jak who is struggling with low self-esteem, stuck in a dead-end job, and without a girlfriend. His life takes a dramatic turn when he discovers the world of memecoins, leading to unexpected financial success and personal growth.

What makes JAK unique?

JAK is unique because it follows Jak's journey from a lackluster existence to a life of financial success and personal transformation through his discovery of memecoins, showcasing his determination and beginner's luck.

What's the history of JAK?

JAK's history begins with Jak's ordinary life, highlighting his struggles with low self-esteem, a dead-end job, and lack of a girlfriend, setting the stage for his transformation.

What's next for JAK?

What's next for JAK is Jak's continued journey of living life on his own terms, having found success and passion in technology and finance.

What can JAK be used for?

JAK can be used to inspire others by showing how determination and a bit of luck can lead to personal and financial transformation, offering a story of overcoming struggles and finding passion in unexpected places.

Which blockchain network does JAK run on?

JAK operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of JAK?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 7.49% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does JAK belong to?

JAK falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare JAK with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of JAK?

Its market capitalization is ₦79957570.18953374216000, placing the asset at rank #6110. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of JAK is currently circulating?

There are 999418887.864606 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for JAK today?

Over the past day, JAK generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, JAK fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About JAK

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:10:24 (UTC+8)

JAK (JAK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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