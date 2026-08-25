What is JAK about?

JAK is about an ordinary guy named Jak who is struggling with low self-esteem, stuck in a dead-end job, and without a girlfriend. His life takes a dramatic turn when he discovers the world of memecoins, leading to unexpected financial success and personal growth.

What makes JAK unique?

JAK is unique because it follows Jak's journey from a lackluster existence to a life of financial success and personal transformation through his discovery of memecoins, showcasing his determination and beginner's luck.

What's the history of JAK?

JAK's history begins with Jak's ordinary life, highlighting his struggles with low self-esteem, a dead-end job, and lack of a girlfriend, setting the stage for his transformation.

What's next for JAK?

What's next for JAK is Jak's continued journey of living life on his own terms, having found success and passion in technology and finance.

What can JAK be used for?

JAK can be used to inspire others by showing how determination and a bit of luck can lead to personal and financial transformation, offering a story of overcoming struggles and finding passion in unexpected places.

Which blockchain network does JAK run on?

JAK operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of JAK?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 7.49% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does JAK belong to?

JAK falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare JAK with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of JAK?

Its market capitalization is ₦79957570.18953374216000, placing the asset at rank #6110. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of JAK is currently circulating?

There are 999418887.864606 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for JAK today?

Over the past day, JAK generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, JAK fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.