What is JailbreakMe about?

JailbreakMe is the first open source, fairly launched dApp where organizations test their AI models while users earn rewards for finding weaknesses and jailbreaking them.

What makes JailbreakMe unique?

JailbreakMe is unique as it allows users to earn rewards for identifying and exploiting weaknesses in AI models, making it a groundbreaking platform in the AI testing space.

What's next for JailbreakMe?

While the full utility of $JAIL tokens will roll out in future updates, the groundwork is being laid to ensure their value and relevance within the ecosystem.

What can JailbreakMe be used for?

JailbreakMe can be used for testing AI models, with users earning rewards for finding and exploiting weaknesses in these models.

What is the real-time price of JailbreakMe today?

The live price of JailbreakMe stands at ₦, moving 6.17% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for JAIL?

JAIL has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is JailbreakMe showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is JAIL currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests JAIL is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of JailbreakMe?

With a market cap of ₦60991124.45916316888000, JailbreakMe is ranked #6451, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has JAIL seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does JailbreakMe compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦37.2432901806734912968000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence JAIL's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999613446.095231 tokens), category performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.