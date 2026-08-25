Jaihoz by Virtuals Price Today

The live Jaihoz by Virtuals (JAIHOZ) price today is $ 0, with a 11.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current JAIHOZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JAIHOZ.

Jaihoz by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 130,484, with a circulating supply of 1.00B JAIHOZ. During the last 24 hours, JAIHOZ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02559257, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JAIHOZ moved -1.65% in the last hour and +39.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 287.26.

Jaihoz by Virtuals (JAIHOZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 130.48K$ 130.48K $ 130.48K Volume (24H) $ 287.26$ 287.26 $ 287.26 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 130.48K$ 130.48K $ 130.48K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Jaihoz by Virtuals is $ 130.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 287.26. The circulating supply of JAIHOZ is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 130.48K.