JADE Protocol Price Today

The live JADE Protocol (JADE) price today is $ 0.051987, with a 5.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current JADE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.051987 per JADE.

JADE Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,220.4, with a circulating supply of 369.71K JADE. During the last 24 hours, JADE traded between $ 0.04809774 (low) and $ 0.052815 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.397623, while the all-time low was $ 0.04567202.

In short-term performance, JADE moved -1.08% in the last hour and +11.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 268.10.

JADE Protocol (JADE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.22K$ 19.22K $ 19.22K Volume (24H) $ 268.10$ 268.10 $ 268.10 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.78K$ 22.78K $ 22.78K Circulation Supply 369.71K 369.71K 369.71K Total Supply 438,089.230677614 438,089.230677614 438,089.230677614

The current Market Cap of JADE Protocol is $ 19.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 268.10. The circulating supply of JADE is 369.71K, with a total supply of 438089.230677614. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.78K.