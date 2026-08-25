What is Jade Currency about?

Jade Currency is a BEP-20 token designed for fast transactions over the Binance Smart Chain, stakeable on all platforms to provide high APR returns.

What makes Jade Currency unique?

The project aims to revolutionize the industry by creating the first-ever NFT marketplace and metaverse shop for precious gems, such as jade, where buyers can purchase using cryptocurrency. The future is expected to have a strong demand for cryptocurrencies, and Jade Currency can help bridge the current barrier to entry. Holders of the Jade Currency (JADE) token have majority ownership of the company.

What can Jade Currency be used for?

The Jade Currency NFT marketplace and metaverse shop will be the preferred destination for buyers and sellers of precious gems. The use of the Binance Smart Chain lowers transaction fees for both small and large purchases compared to other forms of payment. Jade Currency is the only cryptocurrency focused on this multi-billion-dollar industry. The security of the blockchain, wallets, and Jade Currency is robust, and the Binance Smart Chain has one of the fastest transaction speeds among blockchains. The pillars of the Jade Project are: - The demand: The price of jade and other stones has risen over the last couple of centuries due to Chinese cultural preferences and global money supply inflation. The average price of top cryptocurrencies has also increased by 500% in the last year, and metaverse LAND values have seen similar growth. - The utility: The Jade Currency NFT marketplace and virtual shop in the metaverse will be user-friendly and exciting to explore. Sellers can customize their shops, and buyers can browse products using search criteria. JADE token holders can explore the metaverse shop, featuring precious gem NFTs for sale, and participate in live auctions for high-value items. - Jade Currency & Tokenomics: The JADE token acts as a fractional ownership token, with public holders taking majority ownership of 60% of transaction fees from the marketplace, NFT sales in the metaverse, live auction fees, and 60% of the LAND value and metaverse shop. To receive fees, investors simply need to stake their JADE tokens in the marketplace.

What is the current live price of Jade Currency?

Jade Currency is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 2.93% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the JADE market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Jade Currency's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #6825, supported by a market capitalization of ₦46546966.01807614200000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 110000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Jade Currency's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.