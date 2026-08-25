Jade Currency Price (JADE)
The live Jade Currency (JADE) price today is $ 0, with a 2.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current JADE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JADE.
Jade Currency currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,275, with a circulating supply of 110.00M JADE. During the last 24 hours, JADE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.47931, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, JADE moved -- in the last hour and +8.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.76.
The current Market Cap of Jade Currency is $ 34.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.76. The circulating supply of JADE is 110.00M, with a total supply of 110000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.28K.
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+2.94%
+8.07%
+8.07%
In 2040, the price of Jade Currency could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Jade Currency is a BEP-20 token to be fast transaction over Binance Smart Chain stakeable in all platforms to provide high APR returns.
The project committed to changing the world by creating the first ever NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace and metaverse shop for precious gems such as jade where buyers can purchase in cryptocurrency. It is believed the future holds a strong demand for the use of cryptocurrencies and there is somewhat of a barrier to entry for the current industry which Crypto Jade can solve. The holders of Jade Currency (JADE) token have majority ownership of the company.
Jade Currency NFT marketplace and metaverse shop will be the preferred destination for buyers and seller of precious gems. Blockchain cost, specifically Binance Smart Chain, lowers transaction fees on both small and larger purchases when compared to other forms of payment. Jade Currency is the only cryptocurrency that is focused within this multi-billion dollar industry. The security of the blockchain, wallets, and Jade Currency are impossible to compromise. Not to mention BSC has one of the fastest transactions speeds of any blockchain currently offered.
The pilars of Jade Project are:
The demand The price of jade and other stones has continued to rise for the last couple of centuries due to the preferences of the Chinese culture and inflation of the global money supply. Also, the average price of top cryptocurrencies has risen 500% this last year alone. The metaverse has seen LAND values increase by just as much.
The utility Our Jade Currency NFT marketplace and virtual shop in the metaverse will be both easy to use and exciting to explore. Sellers will be able to customize their shops with the products they want and buyers will be able to browse products via search criteria. JADE token holders will be able to explore the metaverse shop where the featured sellers will have their precious gem NFT for sale. There will also be live auctions held in the metaverse shop for items of high value worth.
Jade Currency & Tokenomics The JADE token will act as a fractional ownership token. Public holders are taking majority ownership of 60% of transactions fees from the marketplace, fees from the NFT sale in Metaverse, live auction fees and most importantly, own 60% of the LAND value and metaverse shop. All the investor needs to do is stake the JADE in the marketplace to receive the fees.
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What is Jade Currency about?
Jade Currency is a BEP-20 token designed for fast transactions over the Binance Smart Chain, stakeable on all platforms to provide high APR returns.
What makes Jade Currency unique?
The project aims to revolutionize the industry by creating the first-ever NFT marketplace and metaverse shop for precious gems, such as jade, where buyers can purchase using cryptocurrency. The future is expected to have a strong demand for cryptocurrencies, and Jade Currency can help bridge the current barrier to entry. Holders of the Jade Currency (JADE) token have majority ownership of the company.
What can Jade Currency be used for?
The Jade Currency NFT marketplace and metaverse shop will be the preferred destination for buyers and sellers of precious gems. The use of the Binance Smart Chain lowers transaction fees for both small and large purchases compared to other forms of payment. Jade Currency is the only cryptocurrency focused on this multi-billion-dollar industry. The security of the blockchain, wallets, and Jade Currency is robust, and the Binance Smart Chain has one of the fastest transaction speeds among blockchains. The pillars of the Jade Project are: - The demand: The price of jade and other stones has risen over the last couple of centuries due to Chinese cultural preferences and global money supply inflation. The average price of top cryptocurrencies has also increased by 500% in the last year, and metaverse LAND values have seen similar growth. - The utility: The Jade Currency NFT marketplace and virtual shop in the metaverse will be user-friendly and exciting to explore. Sellers can customize their shops, and buyers can browse products using search criteria. JADE token holders can explore the metaverse shop, featuring precious gem NFTs for sale, and participate in live auctions for high-value items. - Jade Currency & Tokenomics: The JADE token acts as a fractional ownership token, with public holders taking majority ownership of 60% of transaction fees from the marketplace, NFT sales in the metaverse, live auction fees, and 60% of the LAND value and metaverse shop. To receive fees, investors simply need to stake their JADE tokens in the marketplace.
What is the current live price of Jade Currency?
Jade Currency is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 2.93% over the last 24 hours.
How much trading activity is visible today?
A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.
How liquid is the JADE market?
The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.
What does the daily trading range indicate?
Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.
What is Jade Currency's current ranking in the market?
It is currently positioned at rank #6825, supported by a market capitalization of ₦46546966.01807614200000.
What role does supply play in price stability?
The circulating supply of 110000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.
What factors influence Jade Currency's liquidity profile?
Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.
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