jacky Price Today

The live jacky ($JACKY) price today is $ 0, with a 7.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current $JACKY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $JACKY.

jacky currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 33,538, with a circulating supply of 772.89M $JACKY. During the last 24 hours, $JACKY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $JACKY moved -0.74% in the last hour and +32.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

jacky ($JACKY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 33.54K$ 33.54K $ 33.54K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.54K$ 33.54K $ 33.54K Circulation Supply 772.89M 772.89M 772.89M Total Supply 772,894,550.1689893 772,894,550.1689893 772,894,550.1689893

The current Market Cap of jacky is $ 33.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $JACKY is 772.89M, with a total supply of 772894550.1689893. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.54K.