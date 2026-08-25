What is Jackal Protocol about?

Jackal Protocol is a blockchain and data storage network that is fast, ultra-secure, and easy for people to use. The Jackal Protocol is a Cosmos layer 1 blockchain.

What makes Jackal Protocol unique?

The Jackal Protocol allows developers to build decentralized applications with the ability to interface with all Jackal Protocol Modules-including storage contracts and file structure. This grants developers the ability to adjust the ownership of data, share data with other jackal users or smart contracts, and transfer small or large amounts of encrypted data without centralized storage providers or middleware. Data on the Protocol is always self-custodial, meaning no one- not even the team at Jackal-can access or view user data.

What is the real-time price of Jackal Protocol today?

The live price of Jackal Protocol stands at ₦, moving 5.69% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for JKL?

JKL has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Jackal Protocol showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is JKL currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests JKL is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Jackal Protocol?

With a market cap of ₦88264726.75065910352000, Jackal Protocol is ranked #6000, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has JKL seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Jackal Protocol compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦1476.19407911447896000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence JKL's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (131795232.0 tokens), category performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Smart Contract Platform,Storage,Layer 1 (L1),DePIN,Base Ecosystem,Osmosis Ecosystem,Proof of Stake (PoS),Archway Ecosystem,Secret Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.