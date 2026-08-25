What is the current price of Jack Potts by Virtuals?

Jack Potts by Virtuals (JACK) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -3.99% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Jack Potts by Virtuals play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Gambling (GambleFi),Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,Decentralized Lottery sector, JACK often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is JACK being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, JACK recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Jack Potts by Virtuals?

There are 576654400.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of JACK?

Jack Potts by Virtuals currently holds market rank #7508 with a market capitalization of ₦26459767.1251749283784000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Jack Potts by Virtuals performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of -3.99% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Jack Potts by Virtuals compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Gambling (GambleFi),Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,Decentralized Lottery segment, JACK demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.