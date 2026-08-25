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The live Jack Potts by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.JACK market cap is 19,483.73 USD. Track real-time JACK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Jack Potts by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.JACK market cap is 19,483.73 USD. Track real-time JACK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Jack Potts by Virtuals Logo

Jack Potts by Virtuals Price (JACK)

Unlisted

1 JACK to USD Live Price:

$0.00003379
$0.00003379$0.00003379
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Jack Potts by Virtuals (JACK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:09:18 (UTC+8)

Jack Potts by Virtuals Price Today

The live Jack Potts by Virtuals (JACK) price today is $ 0, with a 3.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current JACK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JACK.

Jack Potts by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,483.73, with a circulating supply of 576.65M JACK. During the last 24 hours, JACK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JACK moved -- in the last hour and +34.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Jack Potts by Virtuals (JACK) Market Information

$ 19.48K
$ 19.48K$ 19.48K

--
----

$ 33.79K
$ 33.79K$ 33.79K

576.65M
576.65M 576.65M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Jack Potts by Virtuals is $ 19.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JACK is 576.65M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.79K.

Jack Potts by Virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-3.99%

+34.41%

+34.41%

Price Prediction for Jack Potts by Virtuals

Jack Potts by Virtuals (JACK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of JACK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Jack Potts by Virtuals (JACK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Jack Potts by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Jack Potts by Virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for JACK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Jack Potts by Virtuals Price Prediction.

What is Jack Potts by Virtuals (JACK)

Jack Potts ($JACK) is the first AI-powered lottery agent bridging the massive global lottery market with the crypto economy. It allows users worldwide to seamlessly access major real-world lotteries like Powerball, EuroMillions, and Mega Millions using a simple on-chain prompt. Tickets are purchased through licensed partners, digitally scanned for verifiable proof, and winnings are securely claimed and paid out directly in crypto. The $JACK token is designed to be value-accreting, with a portion of every platform transaction used to buy back and burn tokens, while also funding prize pools and rewarding stakers who support the ecosystem’s long-term growth.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Jack Potts by Virtuals (JACK) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemDecentralized LotteryGambling (GambleFi)

About Jack Potts by Virtuals

What is the current price of Jack Potts by Virtuals?

Jack Potts by Virtuals (JACK) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -3.99% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Jack Potts by Virtuals play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Gambling (GambleFi),Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,Decentralized Lottery sector, JACK often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is JACK being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, JACK recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Jack Potts by Virtuals?

There are 576654400.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of JACK?

Jack Potts by Virtuals currently holds market rank #7508 with a market capitalization of ₦26459767.1251749283784000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Jack Potts by Virtuals performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of -3.99% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Jack Potts by Virtuals compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Gambling (GambleFi),Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,Decentralized Lottery segment, JACK demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Jack Potts by Virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:09:18 (UTC+8)

Jack Potts by Virtuals (JACK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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