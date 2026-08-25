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The live JACK price today is 0.00504406 USD.JACK market cap is 456,087 USD. Track real-time JACK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live JACK price today is 0.00504406 USD.JACK market cap is 456,087 USD. Track real-time JACK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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What is JACK

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JACK Price (JACK)

Unlisted

1 JACK to USD Live Price:

$0.00498363
$0.00498363$0.00498363
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
JACK (JACK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:09:08 (UTC+8)

JACK Price Today

The live JACK (JACK) price today is $ 0.00504406, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current JACK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00504406 per JACK.

JACK currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 456,087, with a circulating supply of 90.39M JACK. During the last 24 hours, JACK traded between $ 0.00501885 (low) and $ 0.00510335 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.10653, while the all-time low was $ 0.00396369.

In short-term performance, JACK moved -0.55% in the last hour and +16.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.12.

JACK (JACK) Market Information

$ 456.09K
$ 456.09K$ 456.09K

$ 5.12
$ 5.12$ 5.12

$ 504.50K
$ 504.50K$ 504.50K

90.39M
90.39M 90.39M

99,984,995.241291
99,984,995.241291 99,984,995.241291

The current Market Cap of JACK is $ 456.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.12. The circulating supply of JACK is 90.39M, with a total supply of 99984995.241291. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 504.50K.

JACK Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00501885
$ 0.00501885$ 0.00501885
24H Low
$ 0.00510335
$ 0.00510335$ 0.00510335
24H High

$ 0.00501885
$ 0.00501885$ 0.00501885

$ 0.00510335
$ 0.00510335$ 0.00510335

$ 0.10653
$ 0.10653$ 0.10653

$ 0.00396369
$ 0.00396369$ 0.00396369

-0.55%

0.00%

+16.27%

+16.27%

Price Prediction for JACK

JACK (JACK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of JACK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
JACK (JACK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of JACK could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price JACK will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for JACK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking JACK Price Prediction.

What is JACK (JACK)

Stable Jack is a yield, volatility, and points market for any asset. Stable Jack provides four key value propositions:

  • Fixed yield on stablecoins
  • Leveraged yield on stablecoins, LST, and LRTs
  • Leveraged airdrop/points farming on any asset
  • Leveraged long positions on any asset without liquidation risk.

Stable Jack is based on a pool model, where there is no IL, slippage, and maturity dates. In addition to this, assets on Stable Jack are principal protected.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

JACK (JACK) Resource

Official Website

About JACK

What is the live trading price of JACK today?

The current trading price of JACK stands at ₦6.8500565838989684848000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for JACK?

JACK recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for JACK?

In the last 24 hours, JACK has seen a price movement of 0.0%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has JACK traded in today?

Within the past day, JACK fluctuated between ₦6.8158202888350531080000 and ₦6.9305750263559118680000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About JACK

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:09:08 (UTC+8)

JACK (JACK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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