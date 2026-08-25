JACK Price Today

The live JACK (JACK) price today is $ 0.00504406, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current JACK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00504406 per JACK.

JACK currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 456,087, with a circulating supply of 90.39M JACK. During the last 24 hours, JACK traded between $ 0.00501885 (low) and $ 0.00510335 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.10653, while the all-time low was $ 0.00396369.

In short-term performance, JACK moved -0.55% in the last hour and +16.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.12.

JACK (JACK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 456.09K$ 456.09K $ 456.09K Volume (24H) $ 5.12$ 5.12 $ 5.12 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 504.50K$ 504.50K $ 504.50K Circulation Supply 90.39M 90.39M 90.39M Total Supply 99,984,995.241291 99,984,995.241291 99,984,995.241291

The current Market Cap of JACK is $ 456.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.12. The circulating supply of JACK is 90.39M, with a total supply of 99984995.241291. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 504.50K.