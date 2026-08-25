Izzy Price (IZZY)
The live Izzy (IZZY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current IZZY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IZZY.
Izzy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 48,600, with a circulating supply of 420.69B IZZY. During the last 24 hours, IZZY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, IZZY moved -- in the last hour and +35.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Izzy is $ 48.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IZZY is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.60K.
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+35.57%
+35.57%
In 2040, the price of Izzy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Izzy, the adorable Golden Retriever of Matt Furie, the renowned creator of the internet phenomenon Pepe the Frog, has officially made her debut on the Ethereum blockchain. Following in the groundbreaking footsteps of Pepe, Izzy is poised to make history in the crypto space, bringing with her a fresh wave of excitement and opportunity. Just as Pepe became a cultural and digital icon, Izzy’s arrival promises to capture the hearts of the community while offering unique features that set her apart from other projects.
Built with transparency and trust at its core, the Izzy token operates with a 0% tax model, ensuring that all transactions remain free of fees, a highly attractive feature for investors and traders. In addition to this, the liquidity of the Izzy token has been permanently burned, solidifying the commitment to long-term value and preventing any manipulation of the liquidity pool. This burn ensures that liquidity is locked forever, offering stability and security to investors. Furthermore, the contract has been renounced, meaning that no single entity has control over the contract, and it is entirely decentralized—a key aspect that aligns with the values of the broader cryptocurrency community.
Izzy’s journey on the Ethereum chain is more than just a playful homage to her famous predecessor, Pepe. It’s an opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to engage with a project that embraces community-driven growth, fairness, and innovation. Just as Pepe carved out a lasting legacy, Izzy is here to create her own unique impact in the world of decentralized finance and blockchain technology. With a solid foundation, a beloved backstory, and a strong commitment to transparency, Izzy is set to become the next sensation on the Ethereum network.
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What is Izzy about?
Izzy, the charming Golden Retriever belonging to Matt Furie, the creator of the internet sensation Pepe the Frog, has officially launched on the Ethereum blockchain. Building on Pepe's legacy, Izzy aims to make a significant impact in the crypto space, bringing excitement and new opportunities. Just as Pepe became a cultural icon, Izzy is set to win over the community with unique features that distinguish her from other projects.
What makes Izzy unique?
The Izzy token is designed with transparency and trust, featuring a 0% tax model that eliminates transaction fees, making it appealing to investors and traders. The liquidity has been permanently burned, ensuring long-term value and preventing manipulation of the liquidity pool. This burn guarantees that liquidity is locked indefinitely, providing stability and security. Additionally, the contract has been renounced, making the project fully decentralized and aligning with the values of the cryptocurrency community.
What's the history of Izzy?
Izzy's presence on the Ethereum chain is more than a tribute to Pepe; it's a chance for crypto enthusiasts to engage with a project focused on community growth, fairness, and innovation. Just as Pepe left a lasting legacy, Izzy is poised to make her own mark in the world of decentralized finance and blockchain technology.
What's next for Izzy?
With a strong foundation, a heartfelt backstory, and a commitment to transparency, Izzy is positioned to become the next big sensation on the Ethereum network.
What can Izzy be used for?
Izzy provides a unique opportunity in the crypto space, offering features like a 0% tax model, permanently burned liquidity, and a renounced contract, making it an attractive option for both investors and traders.
What is the current price of Izzy?
Izzy is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of Izzy is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of IZZY today?
The market capitalization sits at ₦66000949.62738148800000, placing the asset at rank #6282 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is Izzy's market participation?
The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with IZZY.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 420690000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does Izzy fall under?
Izzy is part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact IZZY's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables IZZY to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
|Time (UTC+8)
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