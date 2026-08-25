What is Izzy about?

Izzy, the charming Golden Retriever belonging to Matt Furie, the creator of the internet sensation Pepe the Frog, has officially launched on the Ethereum blockchain. Building on Pepe's legacy, Izzy aims to make a significant impact in the crypto space, bringing excitement and new opportunities. Just as Pepe became a cultural icon, Izzy is set to win over the community with unique features that distinguish her from other projects.

What makes Izzy unique?

The Izzy token is designed with transparency and trust, featuring a 0% tax model that eliminates transaction fees, making it appealing to investors and traders. The liquidity has been permanently burned, ensuring long-term value and preventing manipulation of the liquidity pool. This burn guarantees that liquidity is locked indefinitely, providing stability and security. Additionally, the contract has been renounced, making the project fully decentralized and aligning with the values of the cryptocurrency community.

What's the history of Izzy?

Izzy's presence on the Ethereum chain is more than a tribute to Pepe; it's a chance for crypto enthusiasts to engage with a project focused on community growth, fairness, and innovation. Just as Pepe left a lasting legacy, Izzy is poised to make her own mark in the world of decentralized finance and blockchain technology.

What's next for Izzy?

With a strong foundation, a heartfelt backstory, and a commitment to transparency, Izzy is positioned to become the next big sensation on the Ethereum network.

What can Izzy be used for?

Izzy provides a unique opportunity in the crypto space, offering features like a 0% tax model, permanently burned liquidity, and a renounced contract, making it an attractive option for both investors and traders.

What is the current price of Izzy?

Izzy is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Izzy is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of IZZY today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦66000949.62738148800000, placing the asset at rank #6282 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Izzy's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with IZZY.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 420690000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Izzy fall under?

Izzy is part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact IZZY's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables IZZY to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.