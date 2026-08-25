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The live IXO price today is 0.00212824 USD.IXO market cap is 184,393 USD. Track real-time IXO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live IXO price today is 0.00212824 USD.IXO market cap is 184,393 USD. Track real-time IXO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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IXO Price Info

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IXO Price (IXO)

Unlisted

1 IXO to USD Live Price:

$0.00207877
$0.00207877$0.00207877
+0.05%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
IXO (IXO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:08:20 (UTC+8)

IXO Price Today

The live IXO (IXO) price today is $ 0.00212824, with a 7.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current IXO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00212824 per IXO.

IXO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 184,393, with a circulating supply of 86.64M IXO. During the last 24 hours, IXO traded between $ 0.00195795 (low) and $ 0.00229823 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.009, while the all-time low was $ 0.00108711.

In short-term performance, IXO moved -0.60% in the last hour and +11.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.39.

IXO (IXO) Market Information

$ 184.39K
$ 184.39K$ 184.39K

$ 75.39
$ 75.39$ 75.39

$ 268.74K
$ 268.74K$ 268.74K

86.64M
86.64M 86.64M

126,270,000.0
126,270,000.0 126,270,000.0

The current Market Cap of IXO is $ 184.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.39. The circulating supply of IXO is 86.64M, with a total supply of 126270000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 268.74K.

IXO Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00195795
$ 0.00195795$ 0.00195795
24H Low
$ 0.00229823
$ 0.00229823$ 0.00229823
24H High

$ 0.00195795
$ 0.00195795$ 0.00195795

$ 0.00229823
$ 0.00229823$ 0.00229823

$ 1.009
$ 1.009$ 1.009

$ 0.00108711
$ 0.00108711$ 0.00108711

-0.60%

+7.97%

+11.56%

+11.56%

Price Prediction for IXO

IXO (IXO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of IXO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
IXO (IXO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of IXO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price IXO will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for IXO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking IXO Price Prediction.

What is IXO (IXO)

IXO is the layer-1 token of the Internet of Impacts of inter-connected networks, powered by IXO Protocol blockchains, that provides foundational infrastructure for the Spatial Web. These networks enable dynamic digital twin domains of people, organisations, physical infrastructure, financial capital, AI and data to be more intelligently coordinated, financed, verified, governed, and informed, with the mission of generating sustainable social, environmental, economic, and climate Impacts, at an Internet-scale. Solutions are already being deployed through this Spatial Web in domains such as clean energy transition, disease prevention, youth employment, education, autonomous AI, and supply-chain optimisation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About IXO

What is IXO about?

IXO is the layer-1 token of the Internet of Impacts, a network of inter-connected blockchains powered by the IXO Protocol. It provides foundational infrastructure for the Spatial Web, enabling dynamic digital twin domains for people, organizations, physical infrastructure, financial capital, AI, and data. These networks facilitate intelligent coordination, financing, verification, governance, and information sharing, with the mission of generating sustainable social, environmental, economic, and climate impacts at an Internet scale.

What can IXO be used for?

IXO is being utilized across the Spatial Web for solutions in clean energy transition, disease prevention, youth employment, education, autonomous AI, and supply-chain optimization.

What is IXO's current price?

IXO trades at ₦2.8902440542176620992000, reflecting a price movement of 7.97% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of IXO?

With a market cap of ₦250413849.88974803944000, IXO is ranked #4656 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does IXO generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of IXO?

There are 86640000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

IXO fluctuated between ₦2.6589827021179338360000 and ₦3.1210979930480855384000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does IXO compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦1370.26662909522472000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence IXO?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Smart Contract Platform,Cosmos Ecosystem,Regenerative Finance (ReFi),Real World Assets (RWA),Osmosis Ecosystem,Proof of Stake (PoS) category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does IXO behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About IXO

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:08:20 (UTC+8)

IXO (IXO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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