IXO Price (IXO)
The live IXO (IXO) price today is $ 0.00212824, with a 7.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current IXO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00212824 per IXO.
IXO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 184,393, with a circulating supply of 86.64M IXO. During the last 24 hours, IXO traded between $ 0.00195795 (low) and $ 0.00229823 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.009, while the all-time low was $ 0.00108711.
In short-term performance, IXO moved -0.60% in the last hour and +11.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.39.
The current Market Cap of IXO is $ 184.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.39. The circulating supply of IXO is 86.64M, with a total supply of 126270000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 268.74K.
-0.60%
+7.97%
+11.56%
+11.56%
In 2040, the price of IXO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
IXO is the layer-1 token of the Internet of Impacts of inter-connected networks, powered by IXO Protocol blockchains, that provides foundational infrastructure for the Spatial Web. These networks enable dynamic digital twin domains of people, organisations, physical infrastructure, financial capital, AI and data to be more intelligently coordinated, financed, verified, governed, and informed, with the mission of generating sustainable social, environmental, economic, and climate Impacts, at an Internet-scale. Solutions are already being deployed through this Spatial Web in domains such as clean energy transition, disease prevention, youth employment, education, autonomous AI, and supply-chain optimisation.
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What is IXO about?
IXO is the layer-1 token of the Internet of Impacts, a network of inter-connected blockchains powered by the IXO Protocol. It provides foundational infrastructure for the Spatial Web, enabling dynamic digital twin domains for people, organizations, physical infrastructure, financial capital, AI, and data. These networks facilitate intelligent coordination, financing, verification, governance, and information sharing, with the mission of generating sustainable social, environmental, economic, and climate impacts at an Internet scale.
What can IXO be used for?
IXO is being utilized across the Spatial Web for solutions in clean energy transition, disease prevention, youth employment, education, autonomous AI, and supply-chain optimization.
What is IXO's current price?
IXO trades at ₦2.8902440542176620992000, reflecting a price movement of 7.97% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of IXO?
With a market cap of ₦250413849.88974803944000, IXO is ranked #4656 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does IXO generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of IXO?
There are 86640000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
IXO fluctuated between ₦2.6589827021179338360000 and ₦3.1210979930480855384000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does IXO compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦1370.26662909522472000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence IXO?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Smart Contract Platform,Cosmos Ecosystem,Regenerative Finance (ReFi),Real World Assets (RWA),Osmosis Ecosystem,Proof of Stake (PoS) category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does IXO behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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