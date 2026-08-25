What is IXO about?

IXO is the layer-1 token of the Internet of Impacts, a network of inter-connected blockchains powered by the IXO Protocol. It provides foundational infrastructure for the Spatial Web, enabling dynamic digital twin domains for people, organizations, physical infrastructure, financial capital, AI, and data. These networks facilitate intelligent coordination, financing, verification, governance, and information sharing, with the mission of generating sustainable social, environmental, economic, and climate impacts at an Internet scale.

What can IXO be used for?

IXO is being utilized across the Spatial Web for solutions in clean energy transition, disease prevention, youth employment, education, autonomous AI, and supply-chain optimization.

What is IXO's current price?

IXO trades at ₦2.8902440542176620992000, reflecting a price movement of 7.97% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of IXO?

With a market cap of ₦250413849.88974803944000, IXO is ranked #4656 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does IXO generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of IXO?

There are 86640000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

IXO fluctuated between ₦2.6589827021179338360000 and ₦3.1210979930480855384000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does IXO compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦1370.26662909522472000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence IXO?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Smart Contract Platform,Cosmos Ecosystem,Regenerative Finance (ReFi),Real World Assets (RWA),Osmosis Ecosystem,Proof of Stake (PoS) category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does IXO behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.