IXFI Price Today

The live IXFI (IXFI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current IXFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IXFI.

IXFI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,709.52, with a circulating supply of 326.51M IXFI. During the last 24 hours, IXFI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01352457, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IXFI moved -- in the last hour and +0.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

IXFI (IXFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.71K$ 19.71K $ 19.71K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 294.88K$ 294.88K $ 294.88K Circulation Supply 326.51M 326.51M 326.51M Total Supply 4,885,100,000.0 4,885,100,000.0 4,885,100,000.0

The current Market Cap of IXFI is $ 19.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IXFI is 326.51M, with a total supply of 4885100000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 294.88K.