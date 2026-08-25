Itty Bitty Price Today

The live Itty Bitty (ITTY) price today is $ 0, with a 62.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current ITTY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ITTY.

Itty Bitty currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 39,020, with a circulating supply of 999.83M ITTY. During the last 24 hours, ITTY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ITTY moved +27.56% in the last hour and +178.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Itty Bitty (ITTY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 39.02K$ 39.02K $ 39.02K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 39.02K$ 39.02K $ 39.02K Circulation Supply 999.83M 999.83M 999.83M Total Supply 999,834,810.710741 999,834,810.710741 999,834,810.710741

The current Market Cap of Itty Bitty is $ 39.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ITTY is 999.83M, with a total supply of 999834810.710741. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.02K.