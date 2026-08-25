What is ITO about?

ITO was initially the name of NEIRO before it was adopted by Kabosu Mama. It was the second token deployed by the same deployer of NEIRO CTO, launched just one day after NEIRO.

What makes ITO unique?

ITO holds a unique position as the second token deployed by the same deployer of NEIRO CTO, making it a significant part of the project's early history.

What's the history of ITO?

ITO was deployed shortly after NEIRO, with both tokens originating from the same deployer. The deployment details can be verified on the blockchain.

What is the current trading price of ITO?

ITO ($ITO) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of -4.29% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing ITO's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in $ITO?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is ITO's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6151 with a market capitalization of ₦76800117.35242135616000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about $ITO?

With 409174758407.4285 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to ITO's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does ITO stack up against similar assets?

Against other Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed tokens, $ITO continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.