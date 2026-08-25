It Coin Price Today

The live It Coin (IT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current IT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IT.

It Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,272.17, with a circulating supply of 974.23M IT. During the last 24 hours, IT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00278389, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IT moved -- in the last hour and +26.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

It Coin (IT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.27K$ 12.27K $ 12.27K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.27K$ 12.27K $ 12.27K Circulation Supply 974.23M 974.23M 974.23M Total Supply 974,225,368.990337 974,225,368.990337 974,225,368.990337

The current Market Cap of It Coin is $ 12.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IT is 974.23M, with a total supply of 974225368.990337. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.27K.