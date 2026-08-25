Islands Price Today

The live Islands (ISLANDS) price today is $ 0, with a 2.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current ISLANDS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ISLANDS.

Islands currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,650, with a circulating supply of 878.00M ISLANDS. During the last 24 hours, ISLANDS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00132993, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ISLANDS moved -0.53% in the last hour and +85.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Islands (ISLANDS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.65K$ 22.65K $ 22.65K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.65K$ 22.65K $ 22.65K Circulation Supply 878.00M 878.00M 878.00M Total Supply 878,002,727.539266 878,002,727.539266 878,002,727.539266

The current Market Cap of Islands is $ 22.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ISLANDS is 878.00M, with a total supply of 878002727.539266. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.65K.