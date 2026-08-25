ISKRA Token Price Today

The live ISKRA Token (ISK) price today is $ 0, with a 1.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current ISK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ISK.

ISKRA Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 383,243, with a circulating supply of 620.01M ISK. During the last 24 hours, ISK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.619073, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ISK moved -- in the last hour and -0.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 42.96.

ISKRA Token (ISK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 383.24K$ 383.24K $ 383.24K Volume (24H) $ 42.96$ 42.96 $ 42.96 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 616.18K$ 616.18K $ 616.18K Circulation Supply 620.01M 620.01M 620.01M Total Supply 996,852,899.71 996,852,899.71 996,852,899.71

The current Market Cap of ISKRA Token is $ 383.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 42.96. The circulating supply of ISK is 620.01M, with a total supply of 996852899.71. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 616.18K.