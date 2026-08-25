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The live IRONCLAD SECURITY price today is 0 USD.ICLAD market cap is 71,770 USD. Track real-time ICLAD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live IRONCLAD SECURITY price today is 0 USD.ICLAD market cap is 71,770 USD. Track real-time ICLAD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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IRONCLAD SECURITY Logo

IRONCLAD SECURITY Price (ICLAD)

Unlisted

1 ICLAD to USD Live Price:

$0.00010311
$0.00010311$0.00010311
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
IRONCLAD SECURITY (ICLAD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:05:35 (UTC+8)

IRONCLAD SECURITY Price Today

The live IRONCLAD SECURITY (ICLAD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ICLAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ICLAD.

IRONCLAD SECURITY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 71,770, with a circulating supply of 696.03M ICLAD. During the last 24 hours, ICLAD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ICLAD moved -- in the last hour and +15.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 51.27.

IRONCLAD SECURITY (ICLAD) Market Information

$ 71.77K
$ 71.77K$ 71.77K

$ 51.27
$ 51.27$ 51.27

$ 101.31K
$ 101.31K$ 101.31K

696.03M
696.03M 696.03M

982,529,427.8382033
982,529,427.8382033 982,529,427.8382033

The current Market Cap of IRONCLAD SECURITY is $ 71.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 51.27. The circulating supply of ICLAD is 696.03M, with a total supply of 982529427.8382033. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.31K.

IRONCLAD SECURITY Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+15.05%

+15.05%

Price Prediction for IRONCLAD SECURITY

IRONCLAD SECURITY (ICLAD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ICLAD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
IRONCLAD SECURITY (ICLAD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of IRONCLAD SECURITY could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price IRONCLAD SECURITY will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ICLAD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking IRONCLAD SECURITY Price Prediction.

What is IRONCLAD SECURITY (ICLAD)

ICLAD is a BEP-20 utility token associated with the CloudFortress ecosystem on BNB Smart Chain. It is intended to support eligible platform services, service credits, discounts, and infrastructure-related functions within a cybersecurity-focused private cloud environment. Its intended utility is connected to secure hosted services such as virtual desktops, private cloud resources, protected storage, isolated workspaces, disaster recovery-related services, and other approved ecosystem features made available under platform terms.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

IRONCLAD SECURITY (ICLAD) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemCybersecurity

About IRONCLAD SECURITY

What is the current price of IRONCLAD SECURITY?

The live price of IRONCLAD SECURITY (ICLAD) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is IRONCLAD SECURITY positioned in the market?

IRONCLAD SECURITY currently sits at market rank #5843, supported by a market capitalization of ₦97466834.46002406160000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of ICLAD?

The circulating supply of ICLAD is 696029427.8382033 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of IRONCLAD SECURITY?

During the last 24 hours, IRONCLAD SECURITY traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is IRONCLAD SECURITY from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

IRONCLAD SECURITY reached an all-time high of ₦, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is ICLAD trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for IRONCLAD SECURITY?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Software as a service,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Cybersecurity. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About IRONCLAD SECURITY

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:05:35 (UTC+8)

IRONCLAD SECURITY (ICLAD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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