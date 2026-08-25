What is the current price of IRONCLAD SECURITY?

The live price of IRONCLAD SECURITY (ICLAD) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is IRONCLAD SECURITY positioned in the market?

IRONCLAD SECURITY currently sits at market rank #5843, supported by a market capitalization of ₦97466834.46002406160000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of ICLAD?

The circulating supply of ICLAD is 696029427.8382033 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of IRONCLAD SECURITY?

During the last 24 hours, IRONCLAD SECURITY traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is IRONCLAD SECURITY from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

IRONCLAD SECURITY reached an all-time high of ₦, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is ICLAD trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for IRONCLAD SECURITY?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Software as a service,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Cybersecurity. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.