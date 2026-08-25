Fixed Forex is the name for the forex issuance solution from the Keep3r network, it allows users access to decentralized non-USD denominated stablecoins on ETH mainnet Fixed Forex assets are ERC-20 tokens representing fiat currencies that include; $ibEUR - the Eurozone fiat currency $ibCHF - Swiss Franc $ibGBP - Pound Sterling $ibAUD - Australian Dollar $ibJPY - Japanese Yen $ibKRW - Korean Won Fixed Forex stablecoins are over-collateralized, meaning that each stablecoin issued must be backed by collateral maintained at a ratio greater than the fiat value of the stablecoins borrowed (i.e. more than €1 worth of collateral must be provided to borrow 1 $ibEUR). Fixed Forex utilizes the Iron Bank protocol for the issue & minting of new Fixed Forex assets.

Which blockchain network does Iron Bank EUR run on?

Iron Bank EUR operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of IBEUR?

The token is priced at ₦7.0146922860250478632000, marking a price movement of 2.00% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Iron Bank EUR belong to?

Iron Bank EUR falls under the Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare IBEUR with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Iron Bank EUR?

Its market capitalization is ₦21044022.5363059029464000, placing the asset at rank #7710. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of IBEUR is currently circulating?

There are 3000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Iron Bank EUR today?

Over the past day, IBEUR generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Iron Bank EUR fluctuated between ₦6.8514417890146048864000 and ₦7.0153034059290050992000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.